Inside Sara Ali Khan's 'Sometimes Sun-Kissed Sometimes Under Moonshine' Diaries

Sara Ali Khan is a nature lover and her latest Instagram post can vouch for that. Sara, who recently wrapped the shoot of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, shared a bunch of pictures from her travel bucket. In the pictures, Sara can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of her surroundings. In a video clip shared, she can be seen seated on a cliff of a mountain and giving a tour of the place. In another click, she, dressed in her winter best, can be seen seated near a bonfire. Sara also shared a picture in which she can be seen with her sleep mask on. Sara wrote in the caption, "Oh Pine. Will you be mine? In nature you're closest to the divine. Sometimes sunkissed sometimes under moonshine." Take a look:

Sara shared a collage on her Instagram story in which she can be seen posing with director Anurag Basu. The collage features the picture in which she can be seen with her sleep mask on. She wrote on the picture, "Captured and woken up pre dawn by Basuda." Tagging Anurag Basu, she wrote, "And just like that it's a schedule wrap."

Sara, who never fails to entertain her viewers with her engaging reels, shared a video a few days back. She can be seen recreating the iconic pose of playing badminton to the song Dhal Gaya Din in the reel. Sara can be seen dressed up like a yesteryear actress. She wore a pink chiffon saree. She tied her hair in a bouffant, which was a trademark of 70's actresses' looks. Sara shared a BTS video in which she can be seen trying hard to perfect the pose. Don't miss her one-liners. FYI, Dhal Gaya Din is a song from Humjoli (1970). The song was picturised on Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar. Sara wrote in the caption, "Real Vs Reel. BTS mein hai asli feel (The real feel lies in BTS)." Take a look at the video:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak.