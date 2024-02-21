To Jeh, 3 Today, Birthday Wishes From Aunts Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan And Sister Sara Ali Khan

Soha shared this image. (courtesy: SohaAliKhan)

It's celebration time as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh turned three years old today. Jeh's aunts Karisma Kapoor (Kareena's sister), Soha Ali Khan (Saif's sister) and sister Sara Ali Khan sent adorable wishes for the birthday boy. Starting with Soha Ali Khan's post. Soha shared a bunch of images of Jeh with herself, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Inaaya (Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter) and Kunal Kemmu. She shared a few happy pictures of Jeh, in which the toddler can be seen smiling for the cameras. In one click, Jeh, seated on his father's lap, can be seen showing his mother a spoon while Kareena makes a funny face. In another photo, big sister Inaaya can be seen holding baby Jeh. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday Jeh baba!!! Officially a three-nager." Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with Jeh in which they can be seen dressed in their winter best. In the picture, Karisma, flashing her best smile for the cameras, can be seen holding Jeh's hands while they walk through a corridor. She wrote in the caption, "Let's go it's J baba's birthday! Love you." She shared a bunch of emojis with the text. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan shared a collage on her Instgaram story featuring famjam moments from Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebrations, Raksha Bandhan festivities and a family gathering. She wrote in the caption, "Happiest Birthday little Jeh Baba." Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to two boys, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh. They share Sara and Ibrahim. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan. She will next be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.