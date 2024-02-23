Sara Ali Khan, In Retro Look, Shares Reel vs Real Video. Which One Is Your Favourite?

Sara shared this image. (courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

Sara Ali Khan, who never fails to entertain her fans and followers with innovative Instagram reels, shared another engaging video from her bucket. In the video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen recreating the iconic pose of playing badminton to the song Dhal Gaya Din. Sara can be seen dressed up like a yesteryear actress. She can be seen clad in a pink chiffon saree. She can be seen tying her hair in a bouffant, which was a trademark of 70's actresses' looks. Sara shared a BTS video in which she can be seen trying hard to perfect the pose. Don't miss her one-liners. The comments section of the post exploded with fans' reactions. Sara's aunt Saba Pataudi dropped a series of heart emojis. Another fan wrote, "This hairstyle looks good on you." Another comment read, "copy of Sharmilaji." FYI, Dhal Gaya Din is a song from Humjoli (1970). The song was picturised on Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar. Sara wrote in the caption, "Real Vs Reel. BTS mein hai asli feel (The real feel lies in BTS)." Take a look at the video:

Sara also shared a picture of herself on Instagram story and captioned it, "Feeling retro."

On Valentine's Day, Sara shared a funny video summing up the feelings of single women. In the video, people can be seen asking Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a red kurta, to stop singing, her food being snatched away among other things. Sara Ali Khan captioned the video, "This Valentine's Day all the single girls be like..." Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan also recreated the iconic scene of her father from the film Dil Chahta Hai for an advertisement. In the clip, she can be seen talking to someone named Sanjay on phone. However, the person doesn't leave any scope for her to speak, much like in Saif Ali Khan's Dil Chahta Hai scene, where he can be seen struggling to establish his point while talking to his girlfriend Priya, played by actress Suchitra Pillai. The video was shared by Farah Khan. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak.