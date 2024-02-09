Sara Ali Khan's Poetic Birthday Wish For Mother Amrita Singh: 'Aap Hai Mera Poora Jahaan'

Image instagrammed by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: SaraAliKhan)

Sara Ali Khan is a true-blue Mama's Girl and her latest Instagram post can vouch for that. Sara Ali Khan wished her mother Amrita Singh happy birthday in poetic style. Sara shared two images with her mother Amrita Singh from the sets of her two upcoming films. The first image is from the sets of Murder Mubarak and the second image is from the sets of Ae Watan Mere Watan. In the first picture, Sara, dressed in a green athleisure outfit, can be seen hugging her mother. In another image, Sara, dressed as her part, can be seen twinning with her mother in white. Sara can be seen holding the clapboards of the respective films in the pictures. Sara, who has earned a different fanbase for her shayari, wrote a special note for her mother in her unique style.

Sara wrote in the caption, "Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaan (My mother is my world)/ Aap mein bastein mere Praan (You are my lifeline)/ My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan (respect)/ And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan (pride and glory)/ Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaan (perplexed)/ Doing all that you have isn't Aasaan (easy)/ Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann (amount)/ Your endless mamta (affection), patience and Dyaan (givings)/ That have made me feel so secure- diya itna Amaan ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan (I feel at peace and I dream about flying in the sky) Thank you maa.. aur kaise karoon Bayaan? Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan (What more can I say? You are my entire universe)." For context, Ae Watan Mere Watan is a drama based on true events. It is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942 and directed by Kannan Iyer. On the other hand, Murder Mubarak is a horror black comedy directed by Homi Adajania. Take a look at Sara's post here:

Sara Ali Khan appeared with Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan 8 last year. Speaking of her mother's influence, she said on the show, "Making mom proud is definitely 99.99 of my motivations in life but I don't know if that's the healthiest thing. I have to be able to start doing things for myself. I want to be a mom one day. I need to have a stronger sense of myself, external to my mom because she is superb but we are different people. I might not have that level of strength, that much of clarity. And even constantly comparing can bring myself down which I can do."

Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures with her mother on social media. She was accomapanied by Amrita Singh to her Europe trip. Sharing a selfie with her mom from London, Sara wrote in the caption, "Villains in Villayat. Kabhi workout ya coffee Kabhi breaking diet. But all the while- my bright bold colours causing a riot. May mommy and me always paint the town red- that's my true Aayat." Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal.