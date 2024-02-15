Trending: Sara Ali Khan Recreates Dad Saif Ali Khan's Iconic Scene From This 2001 Film

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who often amuses her fans on Instagram with her quirky posts and poetry, was in a fun mood on Thursday as she dropped a new hilarious video of herself on her Instagram stories. In the latest clip, presumably shot for an advert, Sara Ali Khan, dressed in bridal wear, recreated her dad's iconic scene from the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai. In the clip, she can be seen talking to someone named Sanjay on a call. However, the person doesn't leave any scope for her to speak, much like in Saif Ali Khan's Dil Chahta Hai scene, where he can be seen struggling to put forth his point while talking to his girlfriend Priya, played by actress Suchitra Pillai.

Besides Sara, the video was also shared by Happy New Year director Farah Khan. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “Who is this Sanjay, and why has he got @saraalikhan95 so worked up?" The video left many of the social media users nostalgic. One of them wrote, “She proves why we love and like Saif's natural acting.” Another user asked, “Dil Chahta hai Part 2 ?” Someone also commented, “So sweet @saraalikhan95 recreating your father's scene.”

Take a look at the video below:

A day back, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Sara treated her fans to a video created specially for all the "single girls" out there. She captioned the post, "This Valentine's Day all the single girls be like…"

See what Sara posted below:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. She is gearing up for two releases this year, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak.