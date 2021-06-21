Inside Salman Khan's Fam-Jam With Salim Khan And Others. See Pic

Salman Khan with his family. (courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman posted a picture with his family

He wished Salim Khan on Father's Day on Sunday night

The actor recently starred in 'Radhe'

Father's Day was a reason for the members of the Khan family to unite and pose for one perfect family album. Salman Khan, as a Father's Day greeting for dad Salim Khan, shared family photos on his Instagram profile. "Happy Father's Day," read Salman Khan's caption. In the first picture, the actor can be seen posing with his siblings Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Arpita Khan Sharma is missing from the frame. In the second picture, posing with Salman Khan in the photos are Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, Arbaaz's son Arhaan. Atul Agnihotri's son Ayaan also features in the photo. The second photo also features Alvira's husband and actor Atul Agnihotri. Later, Arbaaz Khan shared the same picture on his Instagram profile.

See the photos shared by Salman Khan here:

Last year, Salman Khan spent the lockdown period at his Panvel farmhouse, where he was staying from before the country went into lockdown mode in March 2020. For a few months, Salman was joined by his family members and friends, including Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in Panvel.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which opened to largely negative reviews from audience as well as film critics. The film, also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, was Salman Khan's third project with Prabhu Deva after Wanted ( which released in 2009) and the 2019 film Dabangg 3. The actor will next be seen in Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez.