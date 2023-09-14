Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Play Date' With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra with daughter. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

If Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram stories don't make you go aww, we don't know what will. The superstar shared a happy picture of herself along with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen smiling with all her heart as she holds daughter Malti Marie in her arms. "Play date with friends," Priyanka Chopra captioned the adorable shot. Priyanka Chopra shared some more photos from Malti Marie's play date with her friends on her Instagram stories. No caption needed.

See the pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra here:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.