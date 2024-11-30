Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving Dinner With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Thanksgiving in London with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie. She shared a series of pictures from the occasion on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate family celebration. In the first photo, Nick and Priyanka can be seen kissing their daughter Malti Marie on the forehead. The second image captures a paper-cut glass with the word "Thanksgiving" beautifully displayed. The post also includes pictures of their delicious Thanksgiving spread, featuring a roasted turkey, apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, a tart and an upside-down pineapple cake.

One of the photos shows personalised gift bags from little one, each with her name, while another features a lovely name card for the Jonas family placed on the dinner table. In her caption, Priyanka expressed her gratitude and wrote, "So grateful for the life we're building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I'd like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It's so important for a person to have champions and I'm very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her life with her two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. Among the photos were selfies, pictures of flowers, some early Christmas lights and a clip of her pre-makeup skincare routine. One of the highlights was an adorable picture of Malti Marie walking around with a rainbow unicorn blanket draped over her face. The fun didn't stop there.

Priyanka followed up with a photo of herself laughing and added, "My daughter is funny!" She also shared a photo of Malti sitting on the floor, playing with her Minnie Mouse plush toys, humorously captioning it, "I'm not crying... you are." The caption read, "This past week was...1: when the glam slaps 2: oh hello pelvic bones haven't seen you for a while 3: it's almost that time 4: skin prep before starting make up 5: so pretty 6: "I'm a rainbow ghost " - MM 7: my daughter is funny! 8: Diana's eyes.. 9: " My family, I gotchu everyone " I'm not crying.. you are."

On November 1, the Chopra-Jonas family celebrated Diwali together. The pictures feature Malti Marie dressed in a beautiful floral-embroidered sari set. Priyanka shared a series of photos from the celebration and called it "a perfect Diwaloween."

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2 and she will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, where she plays a former female pirate protecting her family from her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.