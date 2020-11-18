Inside Preity Zinta's 'Stay-At-Home Diwali Party' With Husband Gene Goodenough And Family

Diwali 2020: Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta lives in Los Angeles with her husband and her mom

She has been sharing pictures from her Diwali party since Tuesday morning

"Look how happy we look taking Diwali selfies," she captioned one post

Preity Zinta and her family in Los Angeles had a quite different Diwali celebration this year. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they decided to have a "stay-at-home Diwali party," glimpses of which the actress has been sharing since Tuesday morning on social media. Preity Zinta opted for a lime green traditional outfit for Diwali while her husband Gene Goodenough can be seen wearing a cream kurta in the pictures. The actress, in one of her posts, also shared that her mom made the festivities special for her. Preity's mom looks beautiful in a blue traditional outfit. Another picture features Preity and Gene Goodenough "laughing at their own jokes."

"The new normal - stay-at-home Diwali party! Look how happy we look taking Diwali selfies," Preity Zinta captioned one of her posts. Sharing a photo with her mom, she wrote: "Love you so much ma. You made this Diwali so special."

Check out the photos from the actress' Diwali celebrations here:

On Diwali, Preity Zinta posted a clip of herself wishing her fans. She can be heard saying in the video: "Wish you all a very happy and safe Diwali. Ye saal kuch alag hai...2020...strange year, no Diwali party but that has not stopped us from getting all ready and dressed up and celebrating Diwali." In the caption, she added: "Take care and stay safe and don't forget to eat all the yummy Diwali sweets."

In terms of work, Preity Zinta has featured in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Veer-Zaara, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. She was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.