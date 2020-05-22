Inside Pooja Bedi's Home In Goa - Vintage Vibes And Dreamy Greens

Pooja Bedi shared this photo (courtesy poojabeditweets)

Actress Pooja Bedi, who is "glad to be back home in Goa", has been sharing glimpses of her artistic house located in Bardez in North Goa, where she lives with her fiance Maneck Contractor. Pooja Bedi began sharing snippets of the interiors of her Goa home in appreciation posts, writing how thankful she is to be being able to make it back "home" amid the coronavirus lockdown - the couple have a house and business in Goa. Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor drove from Mumbai to Goa earlier this week after being granted permission by the authorities. However, the couple became the epicentre of a controversy after Pooja Bedi complained about the "appalling" state of a quarantine facility in Goa. She was criticised for travelling amid the lockdown without a good reason, trolled for being an "outsider" and a celebrity, and Maneck Contractor's identity as a "Goan", as described by Pooja Bedi in her tweets, was also questioned. Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor got engaged in February last year.

Pooja Bedi, who had shared a video message explaining her "outrage" over the Goa quarantine centre and also footage of the quarantine facility she complained about, tweeted this on Thursday: "Happy to be back home in Goa! Thank you to all those who have been so supportive and welcoming! Home is where the heart is. Isn't it a tragedy that Covid-19 has infected more minds than bodies?"

Here are some of the posts that will give you a tour of Pooja Bedi's house in Goa.

Here's Pooja Bedi playing with the "village dogs" at her Goa home:

A look at Pooja Bedi's sun-kissed garden. The perfect book-reading spot.

Pooja Bedi had shared this photo of her in house pool earlier on her Instagram:

Pooja Bedi, daughter of actor Kabir Bedi and late dancer Protima Bedi, has starred in films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Vishkanya. Alaya, Ms Bedi's daughter with ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, is an actress too.