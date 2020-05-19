Pooja Bedi's Tweet About Driving To Goa With Fiance Hasn't Gone Down Well With Twitter

Pooja Bedi with Maneck Contractor. (courtesy: poojabediofficial)

The Internet doesn't quite know what to make of a tweet shared by actress Pooja Bedi in which she revealed that she recently drove back to Goa, where she lives, with fiance Maneck Contractor - the confusing part of her tweet was where she wrote that the COVID-19 screening and quarantine check process "simply cannot become an acceptable way of life." As one response to Pooja's tweet put it - social media is "not sure if this was meant in a good or bad way." Pooja and Maneck are also being criticised for opting to travel in the lockdown when they don't absolutely need to. The couple were presumably in Mumbai these last few weeks - several restrictions have been eased as India enters Lockdown 4.0.

This was the tweet Pooja Bedi posted: "Drove back with fiancé Maneck to our home in Goa (he's Goan. My home, car and business are all Goa-registered). The entire process of border control/COVID-19 testing and the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply cannot become an acceptable way of life." She attached a picture of her hand, stamped with the home quarantine order.

See Pooja Bedi's tweet here:

Drove back with fiancee maneck to our home in #Goa . (He's goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life. pic.twitter.com/wNKV6MU11v — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 18, 2020

Twitter was quick to rebuke Pooja on what it perceived as objection to being inconvenienced by the screening process despite opting to travel between states with no good reason. "I'm not sure is this was meant in a good or bad way. If it was to criticize the administration and process then its unfair as specially when one is part of the problem which stretches the administration and process unnecessarily. Why move during lockdown," read one response to her tweet. "It is for our own safety. The nation is in extended lockdown due to lack of discretion in a handful of people," read another. "Cannot become an acceptable way of life? How would you make it better then?" read a third.

Some responses have also challenged Pooja Bedi's claim of Maneck Contractor being Goan - owning property and vehicles with a local registration does not make one Goan, say several tweets.

A handful of other responses advised Pooja Bedi to stay safe; a single tweet agreed with her that "things could have and can be managed much more efficiently."

Besides Pooja Bedi, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui also travelled to his hometown Budhana (in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh), getting there on Saturday. The 46-year-old actor sought permission from authorities in Maharashtra and is currently under the mandatory two-week quarantine. Explaining the reason for his travel during lockdown, Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted: "Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71-years-old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are home quarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please stay home, stay safe."

Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice.

We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government.

We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana.

Please #StaySafe#StayHome — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 18, 2020

Pooja Bedi has featured in films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Shakti and Lootere. She has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 5, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her daughter Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman, where she shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.