Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Mother Had Anxiety Attacks, He Tweets From Uttar Pradesh Hometown

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who travelled to his hometown Budhana on Saturday, in time for Eid, tweeted on Monday afternoon, saying he followed proper government approved procedures for his travel. Nawazuddin Siddiqui travelled to his ancestral place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar with his mother, 71, younger brother and his wife. In his tweet, Nawazuddin wrote that following his sister's death in December, his mother had anxiety attacks and hence he decided to travel from Mumbai to Budhana amid the lockdown: "Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71-years-old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are home quarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please stay home, stay safe."

Meanwhile on Monday, PTI reported that Nawazuddin and his family have been placed under home quarantine for 14 days in Budhana. Nawazuddin and his immediate family received permission from the authorities to travel between states amid the COVID-19 lockdown, police told PTI. They reached Budhana, where Nawazuddin was born, on Saturday and are now under the mandatory two-week quarantine phase. The family have also been tested for the virus and their results are negative, PTI reports.

Nawazuddin's sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui died in Budhana on December 7 last year after a long battle with cancer. She was 26. Syama was diagnosed with advanced stage of breast cancer at the age of 18. In December, news agency PTI had reported that Nawazuddin couldn't attend his sister's last rites as he was shooting for Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's upcoming film No Land's Man in the US.

Nawazuddin's brother Ayazuddin, who was already in Budhana, said that the actor decided to travel home because of their sister's death and also because production houses have been shut down because of the lockdown. He also said that the family will not be celebrating Eid this year because of Syama's death: "Because of coronavirus, there's not much work. So, he thought it's festival time and also our sister died four months ago, so, for that, it was necessary for him to come home. He thought he'll bless his younger brothers as well. There's no festival celebration after a death in the family. But his presence was necessary in the house. So, he came home." Eid starts on May 23 and ends on the evening on May 24. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till the end of the month.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor. His new film Ghoomketu will have a digital release on OTT platform ZEE 5 on May 22.