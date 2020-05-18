Nawazuddin Siddiqui Travels To Hometown Budhana For Eid, Quarantined For 14 Days

Nawazuddin was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor (courtesy nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been placed under home quarantine for 14 days in his hometown of Budhana, reports news agency PTI. The 45-year-old actor travelled to Budhana in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district from Mumbai, where he lives, to celebrate Eid with his extended family. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his immediate family received permission from the authorities to travel between states amid the COVID-19 lockdown, police told PTI. They reached Budhana, where Nawazuddin was born, on Saturday and are now under the mandatory two-week quarantine phase. The family have also been tested for the virus and their results are negative, PTI reports.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui received permission to travel from authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said, reported PTI. Mr Singh also confirmed that the actor and his family had tested negative for the virus and are currently in quarantine. Eid begins on May 23 and ends on the evening on May 24. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till the end of the month.

Nawazuddin's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui confirmed to PTI that the actor is in Budhana to celebrate Eid with the family; he also said that Nawazuddin would not meet anyone from outside the family to abide by quarantine and lockdown rules.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, star of films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, attended the International Emmy Awards in New York last November. Two shows he stars in were nominated for awards - he walked the red carpet representing Sacred Games, and went on stage as part of the winning team of UK show McMafia, which won the Best Drama Series Award.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor. His new film Ghoomketu will have a digital release on OTT platform ZEE 5 on May 22.

(With PTI inputs)