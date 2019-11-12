Pooja Bedi And Fiance Maneck Contractor Are Making Sweet Memories In Goa

Pooja Bedi with Maneck Contractor (courtesy poojabediofficial)

Highlights Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor are holidaying in Goa She shared pictures from their Goa trip "Unfiltered togetherness," she captioned one of the pics

Former actress Pooja Bedi, who got engaged to entrepreneur Maneck Contractor earlier this year, is holidaying with her fiance in Goa and clearly having a blast. Ms Bedi, 49, shared a few glimpses of her Goa diaries on Instagram and they are adorable as heck. For a loved up photo with Maneck Contractor, Pooja Bedi wrote: "Unfiltered togetherness" while for another one, in which the couple can be seen paddle-boarding together, she wrote: "The sport is called SUP... and I'm doing double masti with fiance Maneck contractor." In an interview with Bombay Times earlier, Ms Bedi had said that their wedding was to take place sometime in 2019. Pooja Bedi was previously married to Farhan Furniturewalla, with whom she has a daughter named Alaia and son Omar.

Take a look at Pooja Bedi's "unfiltered" Goa diaries here:

Pooja Bedi's Instagram is filled with adorable memories featuring fiance Maneck Contractor because all they want to do together is "Come rain, hail, storm or snow... always smile and shine bright!"

Maneck Contractor popped the question to Pooja Bedi on Valentine's Day and she said 'yes'. All this happened on board a hot air ballon: "He has literally swept me off my feet... I accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness and to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm," Pooja Bedi announced her engagement with this post.

He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor's proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon

Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm pic.twitter.com/JGvBSoIc2V — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 14, 2019

Pooja Bedi has featured in supporting roles in films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Shakti and Lootere. She has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 5, Nach Baliye 3 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Her daughter Alaia Furniturewalla will make her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.