Pooja Bedi Is Busy Soaking Up The Sun In Goa. See Her Post

Pooja Bedi seems to be loving the sunlight on her face in Goa. The 50-year-old actress, who got a backlash on Twitter for her tweet about driving from Mumbai to Goa with her fiance Maneck Contractor, shared an easy-breezy picture from her Goa diaries on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. In the picture, Pooja can be seen dressed in a blue outfit as she poses for the camera. She can be seen holding a book while sitting on a chair. Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, "Paleface needs sunshine." Pooja, who is "glad to be back home in Goa," further added, "So glad to be back home in Goa." Take a look at this sunlit picture shared by Pooja Bedi here:

A few days ago, Pooja Bedi shared a tweet saying that she travelled from Mumbai to Goa with her fiancé Maneck Contractor, which made Twitter angry. Pooja wrote, "Drove back with fiancee Maneck to our home in Goa. (He's Goan. My home, car and business are all Goa registered). The entire process of border control/ COVID-19 testing and the condition of the quarantine facility was an experience that simply cannot become an acceptable way of life." Check her tweet here:

Drove back with fiancee maneck to our home in #Goa . (He's goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life. pic.twitter.com/wNKV6MU11v — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 18, 2020

Responding to the backlash on Twitter for calling the quarantine facility in Goa as not an "acceptable way of life," Pooja, on Monday shared a video featuring the quarantine facility in Goa and wrote, "I love Goa. It's my home too. I refuse to be a soft target for embittered, jealous, fearful and narrow-minded people. They should know facts... before they attack." Take a look:

On the work front, Pooja is best-known for her performances in films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Aatank Hi Aatank and Vishkanya among others. She was last seen in the 2011 Telegu film Shakti where she shared screen space with Ileana D'Cruz, Jackie Shroff and Manjari Phadnis.