Inside Pic: Kareena And Karisma Kapoor At Babita's Birthday Party

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor celebrated Babita's birthday on Thursday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 20, 2018 22:44 IST
Inside Babita's birthday party (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena, Karisma celebrated Babita's birthday on Thursday
  2. Saif Ali Khan joined Kareena at the celebrations
  3. It was a family-only party
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at yet another Kapoor fam jam. The actress sisters' mother Babita celebrated her 70th birthday on Thursday and the Kapoors had to had to get together. On Friday evening, Karisma Kapoor Instagrammed a photo from inside the 'family only' celebrations, in which Karisma can be seen popping the champagne while Kareena and Babita share a mother-daughter moment. Karisma filled up the caption with tags like "mothers and daughters," "moments", "love," and "family." Babita's birthday party was also attended by Kareena's actor husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor's children - daughter Samiera and son Kiraan and the Kapoor sisters' cousins Armaan and Adar Jain and their mother Rima Jain.

Here's a moment from inside Babita's birthday festivities:
 
 

Earlier in the evening on Thursday, the paparazzi photographed the Kapoor clan arriving at Babita's place. Saif and Kareena checked in together but baby Taimur was missing. Kareena was smartly dressed in a black and blue dress by Balenciaga while Karisma opted for a monochrome dress by Anand Bhushan. Kareena accessorised with heavy danglers while Karisma kept her look simple with minimal accessories.
 
Randhir Kapoor, who was also part of the festivities, celebrated his birthday in February this year, whose special guests were also Kareena and Karisma.
 
 

Kareena Kapoor has wrapped Veere Di Wedding, which will be her first film after Taimur was born. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Veere Di Wedding has an ensemble cast also comprising Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Wake Up Sid actress Shikha Talsania.

Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1.
 


