Inside Nysa Devgan's Greece Vacation With Friends

Nysa Devgan with her friends. (courtesy: orry1)

Nysa Devgan's friend Orhan Awatramani has treated the followers to new pictures of Nysa from their trip to Greece on his Instagram stories. In the images, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter can be seen having the time of her life with her friends. She looks pretty in a white tie-front shirt paired with a floral thigh-high slit skirt. She can be seen posing with her friends, including Orhan and Vedant Mahajan. Earlier, Nysa Devgan was holidaying in Spain with her friends. Check out her pictures from Greece.

A few days ago, Vedant Mahajan, Nysa Devgan's friend shared a series of pictures from their Spain trip. In the images, Nysa poses for the camera in a green halter-neck top paired with white pants. Sharing the post, he captioned it as "Gaudi, Paella and Tequila". Check out the post below:

Orhan Awatramani also shared several pictures from Spain on his Instagram handle. Check out the post below:

Take a look at Nysa Devgan's Amsterdam diaries shared by her friend Orhan Awatramani:

In April, Nysa Devgan celebrated her 19th birthday, and on this occasion, her parents - Ajay Devgan and Kajol, shared special posts on their Instagram handles. Sharing a stunning picture, Ajay wrote, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you". Kajol also shared a happy picture of Nysa and wrote, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!". Check out the posts below:

Nysa Devgn is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.