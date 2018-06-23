Inside Malaika Arora's Mini Fam-Jam In California. See Pics

Malaika Arora is setting major vacation goals and not to mention that she's also setting the fashion bar really high with her vacation wardrobe choices. If you're looking for Malaika Arora, this is where you can find her - the actress-model is chilling in California with her son Arhaan, her sister-in-law Seema Khan and her son Nirvan. Meanwhile, Malaika and Seema are keeping us updated on Instagram and making their Instafam green with envy. In Malaika's new photo, there's a glimpse of her summer special vacation wardrobe picks and we can't wait to have it in our closet - she sports a short printed satin dress paired with white shoes.
Malaika and her co-travellers made multiple trips to the Santa Monica Pier and it appears, they had a blast! Seema Khan, who Instagrammed a photo of the mini fam-jam, wrote what their trip is all about - "son and sea." Malaika and Seema were also spotted with their friend Kumod Raney in California. Also, from her many Instagram stories, it appears that Malaika checked off a few very important to-dos from her list - she partied, enjoyed sumptuous meals and went on scenic drives along the California avenues.
Here's how much fun Malaika is having when in California.
Malaika was recently spotted hanging out with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan at a dinner get-together in Mumbai. Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan - they got divorced in 2017 but continue to remain friends. Malaika, Arbaaz, their son Arhaan along with Malaika's sister Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak and their sons Rayaan and Azaan dined with the their parents at a suburban restaurant.
Ahead of that, Malaika was yet again spotted in California, soaking up the California sun. That time, Malaika appeared to travel on her own.
Malaika Arora sure does have a great travel diary! She is best known for her stunning dance numbers in films like Dil Se, Dabangg and Housefull 2. On the small screen, she was last seen as a host-judge on reality show India's Next Top Model.