Inside Malaika Arora's Mid-Week Party With Karisma Kapoor And Amrita Arora. See Pics

How does one get over mid-week blues? Simple, you attend a party and invite your close friends and family members. At least that's what besties Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora did. The actresses attended a party together in Mumbai last night. The trio was also accompanied by Amrita's husband Shakeel Ladak. All the actresses put their most fashionable foot forward at the get-together. Karisma arrived at the party dressed in a black jumpsuit and she accesorised her look with a quirky sling bag. Malaika looked chic in a black tank top and a pair of distressed denims. Amrita wore a faux-leather skirt with a checked shirt. However, we missed Karisma's sister Kareena, who frequently joins her as plus one at the parties. The actresses were photographed together last night. Here are the pictures:

Karisma Kapoor gave us a glimpse of her fun-filled date with her friends by sharing pictures on her Instagram profile. Take a look at the pictures here:

Malaika-Amrita and the Kapoor sisters are a part of a close-knit circle and they are frequently spotted hanging out together. The quartet is frequently seen at parties together and last year they went on a Dubai trip together.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Got Talent. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 2018 film Zero.