BFFs Kareena Kapoor And Malaika Arora Are 'Denim Girls Forever'. See Post

Kareena Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

New Delhi: BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora are often snapped in matching outfits whenever they step out in the city. Speaking of which, Kareena recently re-shared Malaika's a post on her Instagram stories, wherein the duo can be seen in denim outfits. Earlier today, Kareena and Malaika were snapped in the city looking gorgeous in casuals - Kareena was in a denim-on-denim outfit, while Malaika wore a spaghetti top paired with loose denim jeans. Malaika took a note of it and shared the paparazzi pictures on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "A wave, a coffee, a pout n a smile... We are good to go".

Soon after, Kareena Kapoor re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "Denim Girls Forevaa".

Here have a look:

BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora never fail to set new fashion trends. Recently, they attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in blingy outfits. Kareena wore a shimmery metallic dress paired with black heels, while Malaika was in a pink bra paired with neon green satin shorts and layered the look with a matching satin blazer. The actress completed her look with a pair of fuchsia pink platform pumps.

Malaika Arora shared a picture from the bash posing with Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora and captioned the post as "Ok, we sure know how to make an entrance ...Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora ... And Karan Johar, you sure know how to throw a party. (PS . We missed you Karisma Kapoor)". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Also, she is busy shooting for her upcoming OTT debut film, The Devotion of Suspect X, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, was last seen as a judge on a dance-based reality show, India's Best Dancer.