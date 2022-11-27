Inside Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene's Thanksgiving Dinner With Chef Vikas Khanna

Shriram Nene shared this image. (courtesy: drneneofficial)

We got a glimpse of Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene's Thanksgiving festivities with celeb chef Vikas Khanna and his mom. Vikas Khanna shared a picture from the dinner and he captioned the post: "Thanksgiving is a moment to celebrate our blessings, families and friendships. This year was extra special to be with my Ma and Nene-Dixit family." Meanwhile, Shriram Nene also shared a picture and he wrote: "Our Thanksgiving was great because of who we were with and much to be thankful for! Always a pleasure to break bread with Vikas Khanna and his mom."

See the post shared by Vikas Khanna here:

Here's another post from the Thanksgiving festivities:

Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier this year.

Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.