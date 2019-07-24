Inside Karisma Kapoor's 'Night Out' With Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor And Others

Malaika Arora with her friends. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

How does one get over mid-week blues? Simple, party with your best friends. At least that's what Karisma Kapoor did. On Wednesday night, the 45-year-old actress gave her Instafam a glimpse of her "girls night out." Karisma Kapoor was accompanied by Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and a few other friends. Karisma looked chic in a printed shirt a pair of black trousers, while Malaika opted for a sheer white dress. She wore a pair of matching stilettos with it. Karisma Kapoor captioned the post "Girls night out." Everyone present in the frame shared the post on their respective Instagram profiles with different captions. Malaika wrote: "Girls are back in town."

Take a look at the post here:

Karisma, Malaika and Amrita Arora are part of a close-knit circle, which also includes Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor. The quartet are frequently spotted partying together. Last month, Karisma, Amrita and Malaika got together and partied. Take a look at the pictures from the party here:

Karisma with Malaika and Amrita at the party.

Amrita Arora with Karisma Kapoor and Malaika,

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Karisma went on a Dubai trip together last year. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge in the TV reality show India's Got Talent. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. She will next be seen in ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.

