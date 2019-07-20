Malaika Arora Is Living Her Best Life In Maldives. Pics Inside

Malaika Arora shared this image. (Image courtesy: malaikaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram entries will make you go green with envy. Why, you ask? Well, Malaika, who is currently on a holiday in Maldives, has been actively sharing envy-inducing pictures on her Instagram stories. In the pictures, Malaika can be seen making the most of her me time by chilling on the beaches of Maldives with her friends. In one of the photographs, Malaika can be seen dressed in a black gown as she sits backs and has a gala time. The pictures were also shared by celebrity stylist Tanvi Gahvri on her Instagram stories.

Last month, Malaika's holiday destination was New York and her plus one was her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika actively shared pictures from their getaway on her Instagram profile. Take a look at the pictures here:

Malaika and Arjun even visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor during their stay in the Big Apple. They even spent time with Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor.

Malaika Arora frequently features in headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. On Arjun's birthday this year, Malaika sort of made her relationship with the Panipat actor Instagram official. "Happy Birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor ...Love and happiness always," she captioned the post.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the television reality show India's Got Talent.

