We Want To Be Malaika Arora On Mondays; Mira Rajput's Mood Is Who We Actually Are

Malaika Arora Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself on her Insta The picture features her doing yoga like a pro However, Mira Rajput's post reflects accurately how we start our week

The truth is that we'd like to be as awesome as Malaika Arora is on a Monday. The reality is that Mira Rajput's post is a far more accurate summary of how we begin the week. Malaika's latest Monday motivation post features her doing a split, looking like there's absolutely nothing to it. "Doing yoga or any form of exercise makes me happy, energised, focused but above all calm," wrote the famously fit Malaika in the caption. "Make this Monday and every Monday count," she added. Words to live by, assuming one has Malaika-level energy on the bluest day of the week. Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

While we truly want to aspire to this noble sentiment, the problem with Mondays is that they arrive right after Sundays. Mira Rajput summed up Monday mood in one pithy post - a still of the fearsome Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. Mira(nda) didn't even need a caption. No matter how much we wish we could be Malaika, we move through Mondays at the glacial pace that so annoyed Miranda Priestly; details of our Monday incompetence would most certainly not interest her.

The one thing Mondays are good for - self-discovery.

Malaika Arora just came back from New York where she was on vacation with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. No wonder she looks so upbeat in her post. Mira hasn't been on holiday recently but has plenty of reason to celebrate, Monday or not, because of husband Shahid Kapoor's new film Kabir Singh which is burning up the box office charts.

