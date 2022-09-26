Inside Kareena Kapoor's Vanity Van - What It Looks Like And What Happens In It

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor often shares pictures from the movie sets and vanity vans on her Instagram handle. Speaking of which, the actress recently offered a glimpse of her lunchtime with her crew members in her vanity van. The first image is of Kareena, who looks stunning in a grey ensemble and statement earrings, while other photos show the series of surprised, sad and happy faces of her team members while having lunch. Seeing the images, it seems Looks they had a fun time together. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "What happens in the vanity van... stays in the vanity van and our hips". Soon after Kareena Kapoor shared the post, Rhea Kapoor commented, "Scam van," and tagged Kareena and make-up artist Mickey Contractor.

Mickey, who can be seen relishing South Indian delicacies in Kareena's vanity pictures, commented, "Have to be very careful while eating in your van henceforth," followed by a laughing emoticon. Tisca Chopra dropped a laughing emoticon in the comment section.

Here have a look at Kareena's post:

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 42nd birthday on September 21. On Saturday, she shared a happy picture with her BFFs Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat from the celebrations. Sharing the post, she wrote, "As we all know laughter is the best medicine...Nothing like a warm giggle with your BFFs#Keep laughing#BFFS Forever" Check out the post below:

Check out more pictures from Kareena Kapoor's birthday celebration shared by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Next, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Also, she has signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.