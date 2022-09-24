It's 'Maharashtrian Meal Day' For Sisters Karisma And Kareena Kapoor. See Pics

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor were invited by their nutritionist friend Rujuta Diwekar for a typical Maharashtrian lunch and the pictures from there are a real treat for all the food lovers. Karisma Kapoor, on Saturday, shared a post on Instagram, sharing pictures of her day out with sister Kareena. Her caption read, "Maharashtrian meal day" with tongue-out and heart emojis. Her caption was accompanied by the hashtag Yumyum. The actor in Hindi also listed the many dishes she ate for lunch with her sister Kareena Kapoor at Rujuta's place in Mumbai - Jhunka, Bhakri, Ambadi bhaji, Kothimbir Vadi, and Solkadhi - to name a few.

Karisma Kapoor in her post shared two pictures and a video. In the first picture, the Kapoor sisters can be seen wearing white outfits and posing with their nutritionist friend Rujuta for a picture, while the second picture, gives us a glimpse of the food the Kapoor sisters had for lunch. Whereas, Karisma's video featured Rujuta and her husband who were busy serving food for their special guests.

Check out Karisma's post here:

The Kapoor sisters even shared a few pictures on their Instagram stories. Karisma Kapoor in one of her stories, shared a picture of herself and her sister having lunch. She captioned it, "So good." In the picture, they can be seen seated at the dining table and posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of herself chatting with her sister and friend Rujuta on her Instagram story, whose caption read, "Food coma." Kareena also shared Karisma's post on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Rujuta the best, love you" with heart emojis.

Check out their posts here:

Actor-sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor have had Rujuta as their nutritionist for years.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of The Suspect X. On the other hand, Karisma will be seen in filmmaker Abhinay Deo's Brown.