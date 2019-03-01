Inside Hazel Keech's Blockbuster Birthday Party With Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh And Others

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh photographed at the party (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Yuvraj hosted a surprise birthday party for Hazel Harbhajan Singh came with wife Geeta Basra I've had the best birthday: Hazel

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh made his wife Hazel Keech's birthday very special by hosting a party with their close friends. Pictures and a video from last night's party have been shared by Yuvraj on his Instagam timeline while Hazel posted a collage of several photos with the guests who came to wish her. Yuvraj's colleagues Harbhajan Singh, his wife Geeta Basra and Ashish Nehra joined the couple while we also spotted actor Aashish Chaudhary and TV presenter Gaurav Kapur in the pictures. Hazel turned 32 on February 28. For the party, she opted to wear a black dress and complemented her OOTD with a red lip colour. "About last night: Who made Hazel Keech's birthday special! Friends who matter the most were there. We all love you Hazel," Yuvraj captioned his post.

Inside Hazel Keech's birthday party.

"I turned 32 yesterday and I've had the best birthday yet! I haven't felt so loved and cherished as I did with all you beautiful people around. And it's all down to my loving husband who sneakily made the plan messaged you all without my knowing. Thank you, Yuvraj. I'm grateful for the love and the friendship I've found," read an excerpt from Hazel's post.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech landed in India just in time for her birthday. Earlier this week, the couple flew to Switzerland for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's starry pre-wedding party. Harbhajan Singh was also there.

Yuvraj and Hazel married in November 2016. They first took their wedding vows in a Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh and later, a wedding as per Hindu rituals was held in Goa.

Hazel Keech is a former actress. She has featured in films such as Bodyguard, Billa and Maximum (Tamil projects).