Arjun Rampal And Son Arik's London Diaries. Pic Courtesy Gabriella Demetriades

Model Gabriella Demetriades and boyfriend, actor Arjun Rampal are spending some quality time with their son Arik in London. The happy couple spent the day exploring the city, pausing to appreciate the beauty in simple things, pictures shared on Tuesday revealed. The photos were uploaded by Gabriella Demetriades on Instagram Stories. They show the father-son duo walking through the city, hand-in-hand. One pic even has Arik squat on the road to examine a leaf. We have to say the family managed to create some stunning postcard moments that had us all going “aww”.

Gabriella Demetriades also shared snapshots of the family's walk through the city in a separate upload on the photo-sharing app. In these images, we see the model look her stunning self as she strikes poses like a diva. Also, don't miss the sweet picture of the mother-son duo holding each other's hand as they take a break from exploring the streets. Sharing the post, Gabriella Demetriades wrote, “London strolls.”

London is not the only place that Gabriella Demetriades has been creating memories in. The model, who was recently in Cyprus, had shared a bunch of pictures of some family time at the beach. From selfies with her parents to photos with her son, the vacation was clearly all about having fun.

In addition to posts about family and work, Gabriella Demetriades also talks about issues that are close to her heart. Recently, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day ( October 10), the model shared a video of her working out in the gym. She attached a note to the video that said, "I missed world mental health day because I was really taking the day for myself... Mental health to me as someone that tends to operate from a place of anxiety, it was important for me to understand how to combat that and lead a disciplined and healthy lifestyle."

In addition to being a renowned model, Gabriella Demetriades is also a designer and entrepreneur. The South African model owns a fashion label named Deme Love. She has also worked in films such as Sonali Cable and Oopiri. Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal welcomed Arik in 2019.