Inside Drishyam 2 Star Ishita Dutta's Griha Pravesh Ceremony

Ishita Dutta in a still from the video. (courtesy: ishidutta)

Drishyam 2 star Ishita Dutta, who is expecting her first child with actor Vatsal Sheth, shared glimpses of her greha pravesh ceremony on her Instagram profile on Monday and it is still trending a great deal. The video begins with Ishita sharing clips of her OOTD - she wore a festive green saree for the occasion. The latter half of the video features the actress performing the festivities. Ishita Dutta captioned the post, "New beginnings. Wore this beautiful saree from Karagiri for my Greha Pravesh."

See the post shared by Ishita Dutta here:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced that they are expecting a baby in March this year. Sharing this sun-kissed silhouette shot, the couple captioned it, "Baby on Board."

Earlier this month, the actress posted pictures from her baby shower ceremony on social media and she wrote, "Love, laughter, gratitude, happiness, blessings.., This day was everything we could have asked for...Thank you for all your wishes and love. Some moments from the ceremony."

Ishita has also been sharing pictures from her maternity diaries actively. "My Bump, my bump, my lovely baby bump. Loving every bit of it," she captioned this picture.

"Only love. Thank you for capturing these moments so beautifully.... Memories for a lifetime. Cannot wait for the next phase of our life to start," she captioned these pictures from her maternity shoot.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth got married on 28 November 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.