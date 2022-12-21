Inside Baahubali Star Tamannaah's Surprise Birthday Celebrations

Tamannaah in a still from the video. (courtesy: billymanik81)

Tamannaah, who celebrates her 33rd birthday today, received the best surprise from her team. A video from the Baahubali actress' birthday celebrations was shared on social media by Tamannaah's make-up artist Billy Manik. In the video, Tamannaah is seen opening a door, only to be surprised by her team, who shout "Surprise" in unison. The actress, who seemed surprised in the video, couldn't stop smiling. In another chunk of the video, the birthday girl is seek cutting her cake, with her pet pooch by her side. Tamannaah's makeup artist captioned the video: "We can't keep calm - it's Happy Tamannaah Day."

Check out the post here:

Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. The actress has also worked in Bollywood movies such as Entertainment, Himmatwala and Humshakals, among others.

She also featured in That Is Mahalakshmi (a Telugu remake of the 2014 hit Queen). She also starred in the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's critically acclaimed AndhaDhun titled Maestro. She was also a part of Seetimaarr. In terms of work, Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actress was last seen in the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh. She also starred in Madhuri Bhandarkar's comedy film Babli Bouncer, which released earlier this year.