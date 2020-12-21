Inside Anita Hassanandani's Baby Shower, Hosted By Ekta Kapoor. See Pics

Rohit Reddy with Anita Hassanandani. (courtesy: rohitreddygoa)

Highlights Anita wore a yellow outfit for her baby shower

Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel were also present at the baby shower

Anita and Rohit Reddy announced their pregnancy in October

TV star Anita Hassanandani's friends from the industry hosted a perfect baby shower for her on Sunday evening. Producer Ekta Kapoor, who also happens to be a good friend of Anita, hosted the festivities and she shared snippets from it on her Instagram profile. Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Sanaya Irani were also a part of the celebrations. Mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani looked stunning in a yellow outfit by Kanika Mittal. She posted a few pictures from the baby shower and she captioned the post: "Bout my perfect baby shower." Sharing another perfect shot from the festivities, Anita's husband Rohit Reddy wrote: "Baby shower done right! Thanks Tanusri Dasgupta and Ekta Kapoor for hosting us."

Posting a video with her friends, Anita Hassanandani captioned the post: "OMG! Itsssss a baybeeeeeeee! Thank you, thank you. Thank you my Tanusri Dasgupta and Ekta Kapoor for this amazinggggg evening! I love you guys."

Anita's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel, who attended the baby shower with his wife Ankita Bhargava, shared pictures on Instagram. "There can never be a dull moment with this mad gang of ours ... #RoNitaBabyShower #JuniorReddyComingSoon," he captioned one of the posts.

In a separate post he wrote: "Taashu and Ro, you guys are going to be the best parents in the world. Can't wait for the little bundle of joy to arrive and for our holidays with the babies. Love you guys. May God bless you two and the soon arriving lil munchkin for ever and ever."

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. The couple also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 9, which aired in 2019.