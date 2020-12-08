Mom-To-Be Anita Hassanandani Is Missing Her 'Work Life' And How

Anita Hassanandani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anitahassanandani )

Actress Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy, is missing her "work life" and going to shoot. The actress, who has been working since she was 16 (going by her caption), is currently on maternity leave and she is "excited" for the "new phase of her life" but she also misses shooting. In an Instagram post on Monday, Anita Hassanandani wrote: "I miss wearing sarees. I miss working. I miss shooting. I miss my work life...Have been working since the age of 16 ... and for the first in my life, I've been home for this long. New phase of my life which I'm super excited about... but I'll work hard on myself, want to get back to my work life too."

Anita Hassanandani has been sharing pages from her maternity diaries on social media since October, when she announced the good news. On Tuesday, she posted two super cute pictures of herself caressing her baby bump and wrote: "Oopsie! Now it's feeling all real. Kya lagta hai - boy or girl?"

Anita Hassanandani announced her pregnancy in a super adorable Instagram post showcasing her and Rohit's journey from being best friends to getting married and expecting a child together. "Getting ready for Reddy," she wrote.

Anita Hassanandani is best-known for playing the role of Shagun Arora in Ekta Kapoor's show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She has also worked in serials like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali, among others. She has also featured in a couple of films.