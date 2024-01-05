Inside Ananya Panday's 'Slightly Late' New Year Post From London

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday treated her Instafam to holiday pictures from London in her latest entry. The carousel post features the many moods of Ananya. Ananya also shared a glimpse of her food. In one picture, Ananya can be seen reading. In another, she can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty. She also shared pictures from the shows she attended in London. The Liger actor wrote in the caption, "Happpy new year!!!! I know I'm slightly late but like Ahana said at the end of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' - it was time for a reboot and a couple of resolutions. every year we try to change ourselves but this year I hope you can be completely yourself." Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote in the comments section, "Love the caption." Orry wrote, "U little Squirreell." Take a look at Ananya's post here:

Ananya Panday and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur went to London together as their party picture went viral. The picture was shared on Reddit. The picture features Ananya and rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur posing together with friends. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were clicked together at the Mumbai airport.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted together on various occasions in the last couple of months. Last year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show. They were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception. Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web series The Night Manager. He also attended the screening of her film Dream Girl 2 along with his family.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film released on Netflix on December 26.