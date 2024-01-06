More Pics From Ananya Panday's London Vacation

Ananya shared this image. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday has shared pictures from her London trip on Instagram. She jetted off to the beautiful city to celebrate her New Year. The opening frame features Ananya flashing her million-dollar smile for the lens. Next, Ananya, dressed in a black tee and cap, is looking away from the camera. Oh, and, we also get a glimpse of her yummy dessert bowl. It features ice cream, cornflakes, and some chocolate chip cookies. Ananya also paid a visit to the dinosaur museum. On swiping left, we can see the Holiday decor and it screams winter wonderland from miles away. Sharing the happy album, Ananya wrote, “Warmmmm and fuzzzzyyyyy (bear emoji) giant sloths may be the coolest animals that existed (victory sign emoji).”

Ananya Panday was "slightly late" in wishing her Instagram family a happy new year. On Friday, she shared more pictures from her London vacation with the caption, “Happpy new year!!!! I know I'm slightly late but, like Ahana said at the end of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' - it was time for a reboot and a couple of resolutions. Every year we try to change ourselves, but this year I hope you can be completely yourself.”

Ananya Panday's rumoured beau, Aditya Roy Kapur, was spotted accompanying her during their New Year celebrations in London. A photograph capturing their festivities with a group of friends gained instant traction after being shared on Reddit. The image showcased Ananya and Aditya posing alongside friends. Ananya and Aditya have been making headlines for their relationship rumours.

On the work front, Ananya Panday's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is trending on Netflix. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in the Disney +Hotstar series The Night Manager.