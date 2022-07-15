Inside Amy Jackson's Ibiza Diaries With Son Andreas By Her Side

Amy Jackson with her son (courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Actress Amy Jackson is on a holiday in Ibiza, Spain and she decided to document moments from her getaway on social media. Posting stunning pictures with her son Andreas on her Instagram, Amy Jackson wrote "Super Moons mixed with Super Love." In January 2019, Amy Jackson got engaged to George Panayiotou and they welcomed their son Andreas same year in September. However, the two broke up last year, and it was confirmed when Amy deleted all photos of George from her Instagram handle. Amy is reportedly dating actor Ed Westwick, best known for playing Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl.

Check out the post shared by Amy Jackson here:

Amy often delights her Instafam with adorable pictures of her son. Take a look at this one.

Last month, the actress shared this super cute video and wrote: "Mummy, let's go to the ocean. Let's love, respect... and do the DreJax Happy Dance when you see her. World Ocean Day."

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. The two dated briefly.

Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.