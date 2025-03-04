Inside Alia Bhatt's Meet And Greet Event With Fans In Mumbai

Alia Bhatt is currently busy filming for her upcoming project—Love & War. Amid her busy schedule, the actress took some time off work to attend a meet and greet event with fans.

On Sunday, Alia joined her fans for lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress herself curated the menu for the event which included some of her favorite dishes like french fries, mac & cheese, pizza, pasta, thai green curry, a selection of desserts, and more.

Additionally, Alia Bhatt presented each fan with a special letter and a goodies bag that came complete with a hair straightener brush, perfume, lipsticks, mascara, eyeliner, powder blush, serum, shampoo, toothpaste, hair color, diary, water bottle, watch, tote bag, a cookie, a customized Spotify playlist by her, a Rs 5K rupee travel gift card, chocolates, and a cheese milk cake, reported Pinkvilla.

Earlier, the attendees also shared glimpses from the meet and greet event on social media.

The pictures and videos featured Alia Bhatt interacting with fans. She also posed for camera and gave autographs to her admirers.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.

Up next, she will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky Kaushal will also be a part of the project.

Alia Bhatt also has YRF's Alpha in the lineup. The film also features Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role.