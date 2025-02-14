Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Celebrate House Manager's Birthday. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently took some time off their busy schedules and celebrated their house manager Carol's birthday. The gesture is already winning the hearts of the Internet. In a viral video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen joining the celebrations. While Carol cuts the cake, Ranbir and Alia can be seen singing a birthday song for her.

Adding a humorous twist, they sang, "Happy Birthday Carol, you were born in the zoo with lions,". Take a look at the video here:

Alia Bhatt celebrating one of her staff members birthday 📸 pic.twitter.com/KK114QoBwB — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) February 12, 2025

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in their New Year celebrations in Thailand. Alia shared pictures from the trip.

In the first picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's forehead while she is all smiles for the camera. Don't miss Raha's million dollar expression. The carousel also features Alia cycling on a beach, the trio posing from their cruise. In one click, the family can be seen enjoying a lovely sunset.

Alia Bhatt also shared pictures with mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Sahni and BFF Ayan Mukerji.

Alia wrote in the caption, "2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all." Take a look:



Alia and Ranbir had a holly-jolly Christmas. They attended a party, hosted by Alia's mother Soni Razdan at her place.

On Christmas, the couple, along with their daughter, joined the Kapoors' annual lunch. Raha, who made her paparazzi debut last Christmas, delighted the shutterbugs by wishing them Merry Christmas. She waved and blew kisses at them as well. The video went crazy viral in no time.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra. The film had a lukewarm response at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Vicky Kaushal will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.