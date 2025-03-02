Alia Bhatt Removes Daughter Raha's Pics From Instagram. Internet Asks, "Is It Because Of Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident?"

Alia Bhatt seems to have made a conscious decision to keep her daughter Raha's face off social media. The actress has removed nearly all pictures of Raha from Instagram and kept only those where the little one's face is not visible.

Even previously shared snapshots from the family's Paris holiday and their trip to Jamnagar have been removed. However, Raha still appears in Alia's Christmas photo dump. In the post, the little muchkin's face remains hidden.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, Raha, in November 2022.

Alia's decision comes after the shocking incident involving her brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan. Earlier this year, the actor was stabbed by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his residence. Following the attack, security around Saif and his family was significantly tightened. Last month, Kareena Kapoor also requested the paparazzi to stop clicking pictures of their children – Taimur and Jeh. FYI: Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor is the cousin of Alia Bhatt's husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

For those unaware, Saif was attacked at his home on the morning of January 16. He suffered six stab wounds, including a serious injury to his spine that led to a spinal fluid leak. After undergoing neurosurgery and plastic surgery, he was hospitalized for six days before being discharged on January 21.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. Up next, she will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Love & War, alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky Kaushal will also be a part of the project. The trio was recently spotted together at Bhansali's birthday bash.

Alia Bhatt also has Alpha in the lineup. The film also features Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role. The project is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe, which also includes Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).