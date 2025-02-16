"No Pictures Of Kids At All": Kareena Kapoor Tells Paparazzi At Randhir Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his residence last month. The actor underwent two major surgeries, including the removal of a three-inch knife blade that was lodged dangerously close to his spine.

Following the incident, security around Saif and his family has been tightened. On Saturday, his wife, Kareena Kapoor, attended her father Randhir Kapoor's 78th birthday bash with their sons, Taimur and Jeh. While the actress posed for pictures, she politely reminded the paparazzi not to click photos of her children.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account, Kareena can be heard saying, "Mera photos leke aap log please chale jaao. Bachchon ka bola tha. (You can take my pictures and leave please. I had told you about the kids.)".

The shutterbugs assured her that they would not click pictures of her children. Before leaving, the actress reminded them at least twice to respect her kids' privacy.

For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his home on the morning of Thursday, January 16. He was stabbed six times with a knife. Following the attack, he underwent neurosurgery and plastic surgery.

Later, during a media briefing, the hospital stated that Saif was stabbed in the spine, causing a spinal fluid leak, which they successfully repaired. He also suffered deep wounds on his hands and neck.

After six days of hospitalisation, Saif Ali Khan was discharged. The actor returned to his home on January 21.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.

Singham Again is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop-universe, which also features Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Indian Police Force.