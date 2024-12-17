Inside Aaliyah Kashyap And Shane Gregoire's Honeymoon Trip To Maldives. See Pics

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire got married on December 11. Soon after the wedding festivities, the couple flew to Maldives for their honeymoon.

Now, Aaliyah has shared a glimpse into their tropical vacation on Instagram. The multi-picture post opened to Aaliyah posing for the camera by the beach.

In the next slide, the newlyweds were seen enjoying a walk along the beach. While Aaliyah wore a black bikini, Shane was bare-chested in blue shorts.

Other images gave a sneak peek of the resort and a romantic dinner by the beach. The last photo had close-ups of Aaliyah and Shane's hands flaunting their wedding rings.

Reacting to Aaliyah's post, BFF Khushi Kapoor wrote, “ Honeymoon avenue." Shane also commented on his wife's post and said, "Best time ever xx."

Check out their honeymoon pictures here:

Shane Gregoire also shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram page. He simply captioned the post, "Honeymooners." In the comment section, Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Water babies."

Earlier, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire shared their wedding pictures on social media. The first photo shows the couple sharing a kiss, while the next one featured Aaliyah walking down the aisle, accompanied by her bridesmaids.

Aaliyah wore a light pink lehenga and walked towards the mandap under a traditional phoolon ki chadar. Another picture shows Shane getting emotional as he looks at Aaliyah, who is making her way to the mandap. The last picture captures the couple smiling at each other during the ceremony. Their caption read, "Now and forever."

Check out the post here:

ICYDK: Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer who promotes various brands and creates content on her YouTube channel. She met Shane on a dating app and the couple have been together for the past four years. They got engaged last year after Shane proposed to Aaliyah in Bali.