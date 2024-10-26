K-Town Festival: Indian Fan Curates Special Food Menu For Korean Rapper B.I's India Visit, Video Goes Viral

You must be eagerly awaiting South Korean rapper B.I's first performance in India at the K-Town festival. The 28-year-old is a member of the boyband IKon. Ahead of the event, an Indian fan got the opportunity to attend B.I's 2024 HYBE UP world tour in Finland. The pop icon's female admirer was also lucky enough to strike up a conversation with him. During the interaction, she revealed that she had curated a menu for B.I, consisting of some Indian dishes that the pop idol could try once he landed in India. A video of the heartfelt celebrity-fan encounter is now doing the rounds on social media.

The clip begins with B.I, whose real name is Kim Han-bin, pointing at the woman from the stage, presumably asking her to speak. The woman first wishes B.I a happy birthday before saying, “I'm from India. I want to say thank you so much for coming to India. We are all very excited to have you there. I just wanted to ask you if there is anything specific you want to eat when you come to India. I have actually made a menu for you that you can try. So when you go to India please look at that and I hope you enjoy our food and our country.”

The woman's sweet words prompted loud cheers from the crowd present at the venue. B.I was also seen smiling beamingly as he said, “I am looking forward to it.” The side note read, “Wished Hanbin in person on his Birthday in Finland. Made him smile with my silly little menu with Indian food recommendations. It was a great day! Happy Birthday Hanbin. 2024.10.22”

The K-Town Festival is one of the biggest Korean cultural and music events in India, bringing all things Korean to the Indian audience. The gala is scheduled to be held in Mumbai where B.I is all set to enthral his fans on December 14 at the NESCO Exhibition Centre. Other K-pop artists who will be taking the stage on the same date include GOT7 member BamBam, EXO's Xiumin and Chen.