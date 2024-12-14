Fans Cheer For K-Pop Artists B.I, BamBam, Chen And Xiumin At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of K-Town Festival 2024. Watch

K-pop stars B.I, BamBam, Chen and Xiumin landed in Mumbai ahead of their performances at K-Town Festival 2024. As soon as they arrived at the airport, fans greeted them with loud cheers. Surrounded by security personnel, the artists took a moment to wave and acknowledge the love from the crowd. A fan page shared the video of the Korean pop stars with the caption, “Indian K-pop fans welcome B.I, GOT7 BamBam and EXO Chen & Xiumin at the airport with loud cheering.” B.I, BamBam, Chen and Xiumin are all set to perform on Saturday at NESCO Exhibition Center in Mumbai.

A few days ago, the official Instagram page of K-Town Festival shared a poster to announce their highly anticipated performance. The poster had images of all four K-pop stars.

The text attached to the post read, “K-Town Festival 2024 is set to be an elite night of K-pop magic as we bring Chen, BamBam, Xiumin, and B.I to Mumbai on December 14th! Get ready for Chen and Xiumin to captivate with their powerful vocals and charismatic energy, BamBam to dazzle with his Thai swag and playful charm, and B.I to set the stage on fire with his unmatched artistry. This is the K-pop extravaganza you've been waiting for—don't miss out! 14th December 2024 NESCO, Mumbai, India.”

Before the big announcement about the performers, K-Town Festival revealed the venue for the event. They uploaded a poster on Instagram which featured the words: “Mumbai NESCO Exhibition Center, Goregaon.”

The side note read, “We're super excited to reveal the venue for this year's KTown Festival! Drumroll, please…Get ready to turn this place into Korean paradise! This is THE place to be. Who's ready to make some epic memories.”

Earlier, an Indian fan went the extra mile by curating a special food menu for B.I, who will be performing for the first time in India at the K-Town Festival. Click here to read the full story.