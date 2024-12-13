Billboard Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Takes Home 10 Top Honours, Full List Of Winners Out

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) celebrated outstanding musical talent from various genres, with Taylor Swift dominating the award ceremony. The awards ceremony, which aired on Fox Thursday night (US time), saw the singer-songwriter taking home an impressive 10 awards.
Taylor Swift's victory at the BBMAs marked a historic achievement, as she bagged 10 awards, bringing her career total to a remarkable 49 wins. This milestone made her the most-awarded artist in BBMA history. This year, she was honoured with Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.
Take a look at the winners here.
Artist Awards
- Top Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top New Artist: Chappell Roan
- Top Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida
- Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Hot 100 Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Hot 100 Songwriter: Taylor Swift
- Top Hot 100 Producer: Jack Antonoff
- Top Streaming Songs Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Radio Songs Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Song Sales Artist: Shaboozey
- Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top R&B Artist: SZA
- Top R&B Male Artist: Tommy Richman
- Top R&B Female Artist: SZA
- Top R&B Touring Artist: Bruno Mars
- Top Rap Artist: Drake
- Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
- Top Rap Female Artist: Doja Cat
- Top Rap Touring Artist: Travis Scott
- Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Top Country Female Artist: Beyoncé
- Top Country Duo/Group: The Red Clay Strays
- Top Country Touring Artist: Zach Bryan
- Top Rock Artist: Zach Bryan
- Top Rock Duo/Group: Linkin Park
- Top Hard Rock Artist: Linkin Park
- Top Rock Touring Artist: Coldplay
- Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Female Artist: KAROL G
- Top Latin Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida
- Top Latin Touring Artist: Luis Miguel
- Top Global K-Pop Artist: Stray Kids
- Top K-Pop Touring Artist: SEVENTEEN
- Top Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
- Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Charli XCX
- Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship
- Top Gospel Artist: CeCe Winans
Album Awards
- Top Billboard 200 Album: Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
- Top Soundtrack: Trolls: Band Together
- Top R&B Album: Chris Brown, 11:11
- Top Rap Album: Drake, For All the Dogs
- Top Country Album: Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
- Top Rock Album: Noah Kahan, Stick Season
- Top Hard Rock Album: Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden
- Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
- Top K-Pop Album: Jungkook, GOLDEN
- Top Dance/Electronic Album: Charli XCX, BRAT
- Top Christian Album: Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?
- Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
Song Awards
- Top Hot 100 Song: Teddy Swims, Lose Control
- Top Streaming Song: Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything
- Top Radio Song: Teddy Swims, Lose Control
- Top Selling Song: Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Top Collaboration: Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help
- Top Billboard Global 200 Song: Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
- Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song: Benson Boone, Beautiful Things
- Top R&B Song: Tommy Richman, MILLION DOLLAR BABY
- Top Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us
- Top Country Song: Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Top Rock Song: Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything
- Top Hard Rock Song: Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll, All My Life
Country artists Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen also won top prizes during the evening.