Billboard Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Takes Home 10 Top Honours, Full List Of Winners Out

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) celebrated outstanding musical talent from various genres, with Taylor Swift dominating the award ceremony. The awards ceremony, which aired on Fox Thursday night (US time), saw the singer-songwriter taking home an impressive 10 awards.

Taylor Swift's victory at the BBMAs marked a historic achievement, as she bagged 10 awards, bringing her career total to a remarkable 49 wins. This milestone made her the most-awarded artist in BBMA history. This year, she was honoured with Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.

Take a look at the winners here.

Artist Awards

Top Artist: Taylor Swift

Top New Artist: Chappell Roan

Top Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer: Jack Antonoff

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist: Shaboozey

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist: Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist: SZA

Top R&B Male Artist: Tommy Richman

Top R&B Female Artist: SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist: Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist: Drake

Top Rap Male Artist: Drake

Top Rap Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Touring Artist: Travis Scott

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Beyoncé

Top Country Duo/Group: The Red Clay Strays

Top Country Touring Artist: Zach Bryan

Top Rock Artist: Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group: Linkin Park

Top Hard Rock Artist: Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist: Coldplay

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: KAROL G

Top Latin Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist: Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist: Stray Kids

Top K-Pop Touring Artist: SEVENTEEN

Top Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Charli XCX

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: CeCe Winans

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album: Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Top Soundtrack: Trolls: Band Together

Top R&B Album: Chris Brown, 11:11

Top Rap Album: Drake, For All the Dogs

Top Country Album: Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Top Rock Album: Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Top Hard Rock Album: Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

Top K-Pop Album: Jungkook, GOLDEN

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Charli XCX, BRAT

Top Christian Album: Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song: Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Top Streaming Song: Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything

Top Radio Song: Teddy Swims, Lose Control

Top Selling Song: Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Top Collaboration: Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help

Top Billboard Global 200 Song: Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song: Benson Boone, Beautiful Things

Top R&B Song: Tommy Richman, MILLION DOLLAR BABY

Top Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar, Not Like Us

Top Country Song: Shaboozey, A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Top Rock Song: Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything

Top Hard Rock Song: Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll, All My Life

Country artists Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen also won top prizes during the evening.