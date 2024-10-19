K-Wave Festival: EXO Suho To Hyolyn, K-Pop Idols Set The Stage On Fire In Mumbai

K-Wave Festival 2024 kicked off at Bayview Lawns in Mumbai on Friday night. The event was headlined by South Korean singer-songwriter Hyolyn and K-pop band EXO's leader Suho. The festival got off to a spectacular start thanks to Hyolyn. Hyolyn looked stunning as she entered the stage dressed in an all-red ensemble. She sang several of her hit songs such as Dally and See Sea. The singer enthralled the audience with her live vocals and flawless dance moves. Hyolyn also performed her latest single Wait for her Indian fans.

Soon after, EXO's Suho took over the stage and greeted the fans with “namaste”. Dressed in a red shirt, black blazer and trousers, the K-pop idol looked dapper as ever. Suho started his 1 hour-long set with performances of his solo songs like Morning Star, Self-portrait, 1 to 3, For You Now and more.

Then, he launched into an EXO medley that included tracks such as Growl, Overdose, Let's Love and Made In You. Suho was greeted with a huge round of applause from fans, who chanted his name while flashing the EXO lightstick throughout his performances.

Suho recognised the love and said he was pleasantly surprised by the crowd's energy. The singer added that he was thrilled to talk about their Indian fans with his fellow EXO members. He also made sure to remind the audience to continue supporting EXO, as per India Today.

K-Wave Festival's next stop will be in Bengaluru. Hyolyn and Suho will perform at the Phoenix Marketcity on October 20.

Hyolyn made her singing debut as a member of the K-pop girl group SISTAR in 2010. The group comprised Hyolyn, Bora, Soyou and Dasom. The quartet released several hits during their time together including Touch My Body, I Like That, So Cool, Shake It and more. The group disbanded in 2017. Since then, Hyolyn has been continuing her career as a solo artist.

Suho debuted as a singer in the K-pop boy band EXO in 2012. The popular group has several hits in their discography like Eve, Ko Ko Bop, Tempo, Love Shot and Growl. Suho released his first solo album Self-Portrait in March 2020.