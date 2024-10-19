At K-Wave Festival, EXO's Suho Recognises Indian Man Who Asked Him To Take His Pics 9 Years Ago - "I Remember Him"

Suho, a member of the South Korean boyband EXO, has won the hearts of fans with his sweet gesture. The singer recently delivered a power-packed performance at the K-Wave festival in Mumbai on October 18. ICYDK: K-Wave is India's Biggest K-Pop Festival where attendees can enjoy all things Korean — from their delicious food to spectacular performances by the artists. On the night of this cultural extravaganza, Suho recognised an Indian man while performing on stage whom he met nine years ago. Yes, you read that right. Interestingly, the man, named Ronak Arora was unaware of Suho's celebrity status back then and asked the pop icon to click a picture of him.

Now, a video is circulating on social media where Suho can be seen interacting with Ronak Arora. Surprisingly, the Love Shot singer remembered the past encounter. Addressing Ronak he says, “Yeah, ah yeah! I remember him! He asked me to take a picture of himself!” prompting loud cheers from the crowd.

The moment Suho remembered and recognized the guy who asked him to take his picture in India 9 years ago ????



????: "Yeah, ah yeah! I remember him! He asked me to take picture of himself!" pic.twitter.com/ZHPz82Gxnf — 큥베리 | Grace ???? (@Ace_BBH) October 19, 2024

Ronak Arora, a radiologist by profession, also shared the heartwarming conversation with Suho on Instagram. He posted a picture of Suho followed by three videos featuring the special moment. The final slide captured him grooving to Suho's songs. Along with the post, he penned a long note which read, “Life comes a full circle for myself and Suho. 9 years later we again saw each other today! Went to see him setting the stage on fire at his debut concert in India. And what a surprise! He recognises me in the crowd and so nice of him to remember the incident from his previous visit to India and mention that. It's a core moment for us."

Ronak Arora added, “I told him I was there this time to return the favour and click his pictures and record his performance… It was a wonderful atmosphere with Suho's performance just lighting up the stage.”

Here's the throwback video where Ronak Arora asked Suho to take a photograph of him posing against the Gateway of India.

Throwback to this funny moment in Exciting India when a random guy asked Junmyeon to take his photo. ????#Suho #수호 #スホ #金俊勉 pic.twitter.com/9ut6pVRnud — 수호룩봇 (@SUHOLOOK) August 18, 2022

Suho also known as Kim Jun-myeon is the leader and main vocalist of EXO. Managed by SM Entertainment, the K-pop idol joined the boyband in 2012. He debuted as a solo artist with the mini-album Self-Portrait on March 30, 2020. Suho was also a part of movies and web shows such as One Way Trip, Student A, The Universe's Star and Rich Man. He enlisted in the compulsory military service on May 14, 2020, and was discharged from his duties on February 13, 2022.