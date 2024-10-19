EXO Suho Speaking In Hindi Is The Best Thing On The Internet. Idol Says, "<i>Main Tumse Pyaar Karta Hoon</i>". Watch

EXO leader Suho, also known as Kim Jun-Myeon, visited India for the second time. On Friday, the K-pop idol performed in Mumbai for the first time. Dressed casually in a red shirt, black blazer and trousers, Suho made a striking entrance, He began his set with "Namaste." Accompanied by his Suho Band, he kept the energy high throughout his one-hour performance. The set included songs like Morning Star, Self-Portrait, 1 to 3, and For You Now, followed by an EXO medley featuring Growl and "Overdose," concluding with Let's Love and Made In You.

The crowd welcomed him with roaring applause, chanting his name and waving EXO light sticks. Surprised by the crowd's intensity, Suho expressed his gratitude, noting that he hadn't expected such an energetic reception. Several videos from his concert have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, he can be seen introducing himself in Hindi: "Mera Naam Suho Hai (My name is Suho)," and promised to return to India with his EXO members soon. He concluded the concert by expressing his affection for Indian EXOLs (used to refer to EXO fans), stating, "Main Tumse Pyaar Karta Hoon (I love you)," and encouraged fans to continue supporting EXO throughout the performance.

ICYDK, Suho had previously visited India nine years ago for a variety show, where he took a photo of a couple at the Gateway of India. During this visit, he recognised one of those individuals in the crowd and reflected on the global evolution of the K-pop scene.

Suho's next performance is scheduled for October 20 in Bengaluru.