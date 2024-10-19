Neena Gupta To NDTV On Hema Committee Report: "I Am Very Sad That Women's Safety Measures Are Not Working"

The Justice Hema Committee report was released in August 2024. The report, shared by the Kerala government, highlighted discrimination and exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Neena Gupta shared her honest thoughts about the Hema Committee report. The actress said, "I'm sorry, I'm going to be very pessimistic about it. I don't think it will happen in our country. You make committees, you do whatever, but it is very sad. Women safety bahut mushkil hai. Committee bana lo par raat ko akele jaana hai, bus mein jaana hai, kya karoge? Ek ek ladki ke sath koi doge? (Women's safety is very difficult. Make committees but women have to travel alone at night, ride in buses alone. What will you do? Will you give someone to every girl?).”

She added, “Kitni aurtein hai iss country mei. Maine bhi socha volunteer karungi, mei khud dekhungi. Par kya dekhungi? Mei khud safe nahi huun. Mujhe bahut takleef hai aur main bahut sad hun ke women safety measures ho nahi paa rahe. Jab tak humari society nahi badlegi tab tak nahi hoga. Usko badalne mei saikdo saal lag jayenge. (There are so many women in this country. I also thought I would volunteer, I would see myself. But, what will I see? I am not safe myself. I am very hurt and I am very sad that women's safety measures are not working. Until our society doesn't change, it will not happen. And it will take hundreds of years to bring that change).”

The Justice Hema Committee report sheds light on the darker side of the movie industry. The report reveals issues such as the pervasive casting couch culture, lack of basic amenities on sets, pay disparities and ostracism faced by those who refuse to comply with abusers' requests. Established by the Kerala government in July 2017, the three-member committee is led by former Kerala High Court judge K. Hema, alongside retired IAS officer K.B. Valsalakumari and legendary actor T. Sarada. The Kerala High Court approved the release of the report in August 2024, but only after ensuring that names and private details were redacted to protect the identities of those involved.

On the work front, Neena Gupta's Malayalam web series 1000 Babies is currency streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Next, she will be seen in Anurag Basu's film Metro In Dino.