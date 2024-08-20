Justice Hema Committee Report Reveals Malayalam Film Industry Is Ruled By "Mafia", Exposes Power Abuse And Sexual Exploitation

The Justice K. Hema Committee report on the condition of women in the Malayalam film industry has made startling revelations about the deep-seated issues in this "male-dominated" sector. Released on Monday, the report, which had been delayed for years, sheds light on the harrowing experiences of women working in the industry. According to the report, the industry is controlled by a "mafia" that includes top actors, directors, and producers, creating a hostile environment for women. The Committee, formed in 2017 to investigate the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, was left in shock after hearing testimonies from several female actors. The report highlights the ineffectiveness of the Internal Complaints Committees set up for each film and urges the state government to find new methods to protect the interests of women in the industry.

"According to women in cinema, harassment starts from the very inception. It is revealed from the statements of various witnesses who were examined before the committee that the production controller or whoever gives an offer for a role in cinema first approaches the woman/girl or if it is the other way and a woman -approaches any person in cinema seeking a chance in cinema, she is told that she has to make adjustments and compromise to take her in cinema. Compromise and adjustment are two terms which are very familiar among women in the Malayalam film industry and by doing so, they are asked to make themselves available for s*x on demand," the report said.

Last week, the Kerala High Court allowed the release of the report, with the condition that names and sensitive information be redacted to protect the identities of those involved. Despite some attempts to delay its release, the 295-page report was made public on Monday. However, 63 pages of the initial 295-page report have been redacted before its release under the RTI Act. It details the extent of the control exerted by the so-called "mafia," which reportedly silences anyone who dares to raise a complaint, subjecting them to severe repercussions.

One of the testimonies included in the report describes a harrowing incident where an actress was forced to reshoot a scene 17 times with a person who had previously harassed her, leading to anger and frustration among the director and others on set. Another actress recounted how a director failed to inform her about intimate scenes in advance, and when she later requested that these scenes not be included, she was threatened with public exposure.

The report also reveals the pervasive presence of the casting couch in the industry, with those in small roles or newcomers being the most vulnerable. The report stated that the women actors often face pressure to compromise their dignity in exchange for roles, and some even feel the need to bring family members to sets for protection against exploitation. The report describes incidents of women's doors being knocked on at night, with "visitors" becoming violent when denied entry.

Even basic amenities like quality food at shooting locations are reportedly withheld unless women make compromises. The report also notes that women producers are not immune to these challenges and face discrimination from the male-dominated lobby.

"Almost all the women who were examined before the Committee stated that there is no toilet facility or changing room on the set, especially while shooting is done in many outdoor locations, which will be in remote places. "What is being done now is, the women themselves will find some space in a nearby interior place, like a forest or behind bushes or a fat tree, to pass urine while on an outdoor shoot. At times, some cloth is being held by one or two persons to help the other change dress or to pass urine. No water will also be available at the site," the report added.

The report paints a grim picture of the industry, contrasting its glittering exterior with the harsh reality faced by women behind the scenes. The delay in the report's release, submitted to the government in 2019, raises suspicions of attempts to suppress its findings. Despite its release, some names and critical details have been omitted, further fuelling concerns about the transparency of the process.

As the Pinarayi Vijayan government faces pressure to address the findings of the report, the response from industry bodies has been notably muted. On the day of the report's release, members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) were engaged in final rehearsals for a charity show, seemingly unaware or indifferent to the report's contents. AMMA General Secretary and actor Siddique commented that they had only heard about the report's release and needed more time before making any statements.

The report's release has also sparked controversy, with actress Ranjini challenging a recent Kerala High Court order that permitted its publication. Ranjini has raised concerns about potential violations of her privacy, arguing that the task of redacting sensitive information was left solely to an Information Officer's discretion. According to Times Of India, the actress was quoted as saying, "I had given a statement to the commission. So I have the right to get a copy of the report. I am not against the publication of the report. I am also demanding to publish it. But I want to know what is going to be published. The women's commission should have asked for details of the report as it has information on real-life experiences of many people."