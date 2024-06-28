Trending: Slow Clap For BLACKPINK Lisa's Transformation From K-Pop Idol To Rockstar

A still from Rockstar. (courtesy: YouTube)

BLACKPINK's Lisa made a comeback to the music scene after a hiatus of nearly two and a half years with her latest song Rockstar. Interestingly, this marks the debut release under her new record label LLOUD. The music video, spanning two minutes and 48 seconds, showcases Lisa's bold new hip-hop persona. Embracing her Thai roots, the K-pop idol delivers fierce English raps that unveil an unseen side of her artistic expression.

Set against the backdrop of Bangkok's streets, the music video features Lisa navigating urban landscapes solo and alongside dancers. In the video, she sports a distinctive backless crop top shaped like a star, aligning visually with the single's title.

Lyrically, Lisa highlights her evolution from conventional K-pop norms, saying, "Make your favourite singer wanna rap, baby, la, la, Lisa, can you teach me Japanese? That's my life, baby, I'm a rockstar."

ICYDK: Lisa scripted history after becoming the first female solo artist to win the Best K-pop Artist title at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards for her hit music video Lalisa. Her debut single album of the same name, released in September 2021, broke records by selling 736,000 copies in its first week in South Korea.

While Lisa's return with Rockstar marks her solo comeback, all members of Blackpink—Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo—last appeared together in the music video for their 2022 single Shut Down, which soared to the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart.