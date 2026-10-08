<i>Indian 3</i> Is Back, Lyca Productions Confirms Revival Of Kamal Haasan-Shankar Film

The long wait for Indian 3 appears to be over. Nearly two years after the future of the film was left uncertain, Lyca Productions has brought the Kamal Haasan and Shankar-led project back into focus with a fresh set of posters.

The production house shared the posters on Thursday, confirming that the third part of the franchise is moving ahead. The makers wrote, “Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins.”

The announcement comes after a difficult run for the franchise. Indian 2, which hit theatres in July 2024, failed to make the expected impact at the box office. The film's performance also left the future of Indian 3 unclear.

Now, the latest posters suggest that the makers have decided to take the story forward.

Kamal Haasan will once again step into the role of Senapathy, the ageing vigilante he first played in Shankar's 1996 film Indian. The third film will also bring back several actors from Indian 2, including SJ Suryah, Siddharth as Chitra Aravindhan, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Aarthi Thangavel and Bobby Simha.

The franchise began with Shankar's 1996 film Indian, which starred Kamal Haasan in a dual role. He played Senapathy, a former freedom fighter who turns vigilante, as well as his corrupt son.

Indian 2 arrived 28 years later, bringing Kamal Haasan and Shankar together again. Released in Tamil and as Bharateeyudu in Telugu, the film became a major success across South India and helped establish Shankar as one of the industry's biggest commercial filmmakers.

With Lyca Productions now officially reviving the project, Indian 3 is finally back in the conversation.